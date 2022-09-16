US Announces $600 Million Additional Military Package For Ukraine To Fight Against Russia

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, the United States Department of State on Friday said that the nation will provide war-torn Ukraine an additional $600 million in military aid. According to a delegation of authority from US President Joe Biden, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, “I am authorizing our twenty-first drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021.” Additional weapons, ammunition, and equipment from the U.S. Department of Defense inventory are included in this $600 million drawdown, he added.

According to a press release from the US Department of State, with this drawdown, the amount of military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine since the start of this Administration would equal about $15.8 billion.

I have directed another $600 million drawdown to expedite our 21st shipment of arms and equipment from @DeptofDefense inventories to Ukraine, as its defenders push back Russian invasion forces. The United States stands #UnitedWithUkraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 16, 2022

Blinken further highlighted that along with their allies and partners, they are providing the weapons and tools that the Ukrainian military is using so skillfully as they continue their victorious counteroffensive against Russia's invasion. He also noted that President Biden has made it clear that for as long it takes, they will support the Ukrainian people.

In addition to this, US State Secretary said, “With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future,” as per the release. Along with their allies and partners from over 50 nations, the United States is giving Ukraine military aid to bolster its defence. He added, “The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.”

US announced a significant new military assistance totaling over $2 billion for Ukraine

Furthermore, on September 8, as the Biden administration announced a significant new military assistance totaling over $2 billion for Ukraine and other European nations threatened by Russia, US Secretary of State Blinken paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv.

Blinken claimed that the Biden government had informed Congress of its intention to give $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Kyiv and 18 of its neighbours, which includes NATO members and regional security partners, who are "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression" during meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Associated Press reported.

Approximately $1 billion of that sum will be allocated to Ukraine, with the remaining funds being distributed to Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, the State Department said. This is applicable to anticipated congressional approval.

FMF, or Foreign Military Financing, enables recipients to buy defence equipment produced in the United States, frequently in accordance with their particular requirements.

Earlier on September 8, Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared a $675 million package of heavy weapons, ammunition, and armoured vehicles for Ukraine alone at a conference in Ramstein, Germany. It also contains anti-tank systems, armoured ambulances, Humvees, howitzers, and other artillery weapons.

(Image: AP)