US Announces $800 Million In Military & $500 Million Economic Assistance For Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine “to further augment Ukraine’s ability to fight in the east, in the Donbass region.” The new package announced by Biden includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of Howitzers, and 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with those Howitzers and tactical drones. In addition to military assistance, the US is also sending $500 million in economic assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total economic assistance sent to Ukraine in the last two months to $1billion. Biden stated that Ukraine will be able to use the fund to stabilise their economy, a community who have been "devastated by the Russian onslaught" and pay the essential services workers.

In his speech, Biden said that the US has provided military aid to Ukraine at a "record speed" in the past two months. Joe Biden said that the US has supplied thousands of anti-armour and anti-missile helicopters, drones, grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles, and radar systems to Ukraine as they continue to resist Russian troops. This package will be in addition to the $800 million packages announced last week by Biden that included artillery systems.

Biden highlighted that the US and its allies continue to provide equipment and stated that they are in a "critical window of war" as Russian troops "set the stage for the next phase" of their military offensive in Ukraine. Expressing views on the Ukrainian resistance, US President Biden said that he was amazed "at the courage of the country" and stressed the resolve shown by the military as well as civilians including women, men, and women. He called the battle of Kyiv a "historic victory" for Ukraine with assistance provided by the US and its allies.

“The United States and our partners and allies are moving as fast as possible to continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs, its forces need, to defend its nation," Biden said.

Tune in as I provide an update on our efforts to support the people of Ukraine and announce additional assistance. https://t.co/mjwhdQVcTC — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2022

Biden announces ban on Russian-affiliated ships from US ports

Highlighting the efforts of the US, Biden has stated that the efforts of the international community led by Washington have been able to help Ukraine in preventing Russia from taking over the country so far. He emphasized that every taxpayer of the US needs to be "proud" that their country's service and generosity have helped Ukraine in responding to Russian aggression. Biden accepted that with the latest $800m military package to Ukraine, he has “almost exhausted the drawdown authority” approved by Congress in a bipartisan spending bill.

He asserted that their unity with their allies and partners has sent a message to Putin that he will never be able to occupy Ukraine. Biden further announced a ban on Russian-affiliated ships from American ports in response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. He said, "No ship that sailed under the Russian flag, or that is owned or operated by Russian interests, will be allowed to dock in the United States port or access our shores." Biden also held meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal who visited White house.