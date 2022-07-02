US Announces Fresh $820 Mn Military Aid For Ukraine As Russia's Raids Continue Unabated

As Ukraine continues to receive unwavering support from the West amid the war with Russia, the United States on Friday announced another $820 million in fresh military assistance for Kyiv as Moscow’s invasion stretched into the fifth month. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken announced Washington’s latest move in support of Ukraine and noted that people in the war-torn country “continue to confront a brutality highlighted once again this week by an attack that struck a shopping mall filled with civilians”, referring to the Russian shelling of shopping centre in Kremenchuk on Monday.

Blinken said, “Ukrainians continue to face a brutality highlighted once again this week by an attack that struck a shopping mall filled with civilians. They continue to fight for their country, and the United States continues to stand by them and their just cause.”

He added, “As the United States prepares to commemorate our independence, we remain committed to the independence, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

In line with US’ commitments to help Ukraine as long as the war lasts, Blinken authorised the 14th drawdown of arms and equipment from the US Department of Defence inventories for Kyiv’s self-defence since August 2021 of up to $50 million. of up to $50 million. US Secretary of State said, “This authorization, along with the Defense Department’s parallel announcement of $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding, will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to more than $6.92 billion since Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.”

“Our commitment to the Ukrainian people will not waver, and we will continue to stand united with Ukraine,” Blinken pledged.

Ukraine receives €1 billion grant from Germany

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it received a grant of 1 billion euros from Germany, which Berlin had promised on June 25. It also noted that the aid would be used to finance the priority social and humanitarian expenditures during martial law.

With regards to the situation on the ground as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its fifth week, the Russian armed forces on Thursday finally departed from Snake Island after almost four months. Snake Island is a small piece of land around 25 miles off Ukraine;’s southeastern coast and it is on a major shipping lane. It is also a crucial access point to the key port of Odesa.

