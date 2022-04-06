US Approves Sale Of Air Defense System Worth $95 Million To Taiwan; China Voices Objection

In a key development, the United States approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crores) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system. On Tuesday, April 5, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency submitted the required certification informing Congress of the potential sale. According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the package would comprise training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System. The DSCA, in a statement, noted that this proposed sale is in accordance with United States law and policy, as stated in Public Law 96-8.

By assisting Taiwan's ongoing efforts to upgrade its military forces and preserve a credible defensive capability, this proposed sale will also benefit US' national, economic, and security interests. It will also contribute to the recipient's security and the region's political stability, military balance, economic development, and advancement, the DSCA outlined. Furthermore, the planned sale will aid in maintaining the recipient's missile density and ensuring air operations readiness. This capacity will be used as a deterrence to regional threats and to bolster homeland defence for the recipient. As per DSCA, Taiwan's armed forces will have no trouble assimilating these equipment and services.

Raytheon Technologie to be the primary contractor for the sale

The DSCA further mentioned in the statement that Raytheon Technologie will be the main contractor for the deal and the proposed sale of this equipment and support will have no impact on the region's core military balance. This proposed sale will not need any extra US Government or contractor representatives to be assigned to the recipient, it added. "There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the statement read.

China strongly objects to the proposed sale

Meanwhile, China has voiced its strong opposition to the proposed deal being approved by the US and has committed to adopt tough and decisive actions to protect its sovereignty and security interests. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, the arms sale infringes on China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, undermines China-US relations, and jeopardises peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. He also requested the US to firmly adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the US, as well as to end arms sales and military contacts with Taiwan, CGTN reported.