US Army Veteran Dies Fighting Against Russia In Ukraine, Says Family

An American Army veteran who belonged from Wisconsin died fighting against the Russian troops in Ukraine last week, announced the family members this week. This development comes as the war in Ukraine completes its one year. According to the New York Post report, Andrew Peters died on February 16 while fighting on the battlefield alongside the International Legion of the Defense of Ukraine. Notably, Peters' death is counted as the seventh American to be killed on the frontlines in Ukraine.

"He felt his time of service was not over and went to assist in Ukraine, where he joined other countrymen and legionnaires from all over the world to assist with the defence of Ukraine," John Peters, who also served in the Army during the Gulf War in 1991, told the radio station. "

US Army veteran who fought alongside Ukraine's International Legion dies fighting against Russian troops, reported family

"Andrew had a strong sense of what was right and wrong," Peters' father said. "He felt the need to use his prior military combat skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country." Andrew was extremely close to his fellow soldiers and was well liked by everyone. "We are all extremely proud of his bravery and selfless sacrifice," his father added.

According to the outlet, Peter's family is currently working with the US Embassy in Kyiv to have Peter's remains returned to his native place. The US State Department said in a statement that it "can confirm the deaths of US citizens in Ukraine. We are in touch with their respective families and providing all possible consular assistance," the department said.

The Ukrainian defence department created the International Legion in 2022, after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, to enlist foreign soldiers to join the Ukrainian army to defend the Eastern European country. Andrew became Marshfield and joined the US Army before completing his graduation in early 2022 to enlist foreign soldiers to help defend the war-ravaged Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Peter's father is also a US Army veteran and served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War.

Image: AP/ Representative