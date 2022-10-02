US Avers War Will Become 'more Difficult' For Putin As Ukraine Takes Full Control Of Lyman

A day after Russia pulled troops out from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub, the United States termed the recent development as a difficult time for Russian President Vladimir Putin. While addressing a press conference on Sunday, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin praised Ukraine's victory in Lyman amid the ongoing war and said he was very encouraged by the recent developments in the war-torn nation. He stressed that achieving victory in Lyman was significant for Ukraine as the region provided pivotal support to the Russian troops in the ongoing war. "Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward," he said.

Notably, the statement from the US came as Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration as it had recently annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Saturday. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba over the telephone and assured him of support. Besides, he also criticised Russia's referendum in the four regions of Ukraine and assured the Biden administration will always respect the country's internationally recognised borders.

Biden administration vows to respect Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders

"The Secretary reiterated President Biden’s message that the United States will always honour Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and that we will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically," according to the statement released by the spokesperson, Ned Price.

.@SecBlinken spoke with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba today to condemn Russia’s illegitimate attempts to change Ukraine’s borders by force, mounting atrocities, and discussed continued U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. #UnitedWithUkraine https://t.co/ETpLj0K6Ua — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 2, 2022

Furthermore, the Secretary updated the Foreign Minister on US security assistance, including the $1.1 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package announced this week, as well as future deliveries. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to ensure Ukrainian grain continues to reach those most in need around the globe and to ensure the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

Image: AP