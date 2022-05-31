US Backs Turkey's Continued Talks With Sweden & Finland To Fix Concerns Over NATO Bid

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday expressed support for Turkey's continued direct talks with Sweden and Finland to resolve concerns over their applications for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). During a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Dr Ibrahim Kalin, NSA Sullivan also shared concerns over the ongoing aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine. The leaders further deliberated over respective efforts to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Separately, NSA Sullivan highlighted the importance of refraining from an escalation in Syria to preserve existing ceasefire lines and avoid any further destabilisation. He also urged Dr. Kalin to continue dialogue and diplomacy to "resolve any disagreements" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Abandoning their long-standing military neutrality, Finland and Sweden finally forwarded their membership applications to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on May 18 despite stern opposition from Turkey and Russia. All 30 members of the international military bloc are needed to approve the bid for Sweden and Finland to join NATO. However, Hungary and Turkey have objected to the membership applications in what can be described as an attempt to gain political concessions driven by their national interests.

Turkey says Sweden, Finland must take 'concrete steps' against terrorism before NATO

During the phone call with NSA Sullivan, Turkey's Dr. Kalin responded to this American counterpart by maintaining that Ankara looked forward to "concrete steps" by both the Nordic nations to eliminate what it refers to as Kurdish "terrorist organisations" in order to gain Turkey's support for ascension to NATO. It is to note, that Turkey has refused the joining, accusing Sweden and Finland of "nuzzling" Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants "to their bosom", a claim both Nordic countries have denied. Further, Turkey has also remained at odds with Finland and Sweden after they halted arms export to Ankara in 2019. Dr. Kalin emphasised that the West-led intergovernmental alliance must "internalise values and principles on security and counter-terrorism," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

'Cannot say yes to Sweden, Finland': Turkey President

This comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 28 maintained that he intended to block the membership applications unless there are vivid steps to alleviate Ankara's security concerns. "We cannot say yes to countries that support terror joining NATO," he remarked at a presser, as quoted by Hurriyet. He further accused European allies of NATO of committing a "mistake" by supporting Sweden and Finland.

(Image: AP)