US' Blinken Highlights Importance Of Convincing Putin That Russia Won't Outlast Ukraine

At the Aspen Security Forum on Friday, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, emphasized the critical need to change Russian President Vladimir Putin's perception of Ukraine's endurance with regard to the ongoing conflict. The US Secretary of State stressed the importance of convincing Putin that his regime cannot outlast Ukraine and its supporters, urging the international community to disabuse the Russian leader of this notion.

"The fundamental problem is that President Putin believes, continues to believe, that he can outlast Ukraine and that he can outlast all of Ukraine's supporters. It's vitally important that we disabuse him of that notion," Blinken stated, according to a report from Ukrinform, who was present at the forum in Aspen.

Collective support necessary, suggests Blinken

To achieve this goal, Blinken emphasized the significance of the collective support from many countries, particularly the G7 nations. At the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, the international community pledged long-term security commitments to Ukraine, offering assistance in developing its defense capabilities to thwart any potential future aggression from Russia.

"This sends a very strong signal to Vladimir Putin that we are not going anywhere. Ukraine is not going anywhere and it will have the means to defend itself," Blinken asserted. He highlighted that changing Putin's mindset regarding Ukraine, will lead to a shift in Russia's position in the ongoing conflict. However, Blinken acknowledged that such a change in perspective from the Russian Federation has not been observed so far.

The Aspen Security Forum is an annual conference that brings together leading voices and experts from various fields to discuss critical issues related to national security, foreign policy, and global affairs. The forum is organized by the Aspen Strategy Group, a policy program of the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.

The event typically features a wide range of participants, including current and former government officials, military leaders, academics, journalists, and representatives from international organizations. Over the years, the forum has become a prominent platform for candid and in-depth discussions on pressing security challenges facing the United States and the international community. The remarks from the US Secretary of State underscore the continued effort to bolster Ukraine's security and demonstrate unwavering support for the country amid the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian War.