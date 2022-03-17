In the latest development, unnamed American officials, who spoke to the New York Times have warned that the numbers of Russian casualties are inexact. The report suggests that the Russian forces have lost over 7,000 soldiers since its invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24. The latest report cited the 'conservative side of the estimate' by US intelligence.

Additionally, over 14,000 to 21,000 Russian soldiers have been injured in the deadly war so far. According to intelligence officials, the massive death toll has threatened the morale of the Russian military which has led to Russian troops abandoning their vehicles and walking away from the battlefield. Pentagon officials also said that a high number of soldiers killed can destroy the will to continue fighting, reported New York Times.

On Wednesday, March 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed that over 13,800 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. Ukrainian forces also claimed to have destroyed a large amount of equipment including 430 tanks and 84 Russian planes. The latest figures come after the UK and US defence experts claimed that Moscow could only have ten days to win the war in Ukraine before the Russian forces buckle.

Furthermore, In an effort to gain more support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed numerous countries' parliaments. On Wednesday, he addressed the US Congress and proposed to create a new alliance namely U-24 (United 24) in response to Russia's 'special military operation' in his country.

US President Joe Biden also announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine. Biden said, "To activate additional security assistance to continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s assault — an additional $800 million in assistance. That brings the total of new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $1 billion just this week. These are the lar- — these are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion." The military aid includes 800 anti-aircraft systems (including longer-range), 9,000 anti-armour systems, 7,000 small arms (machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers), 20 million rounds of ammo, and drones.