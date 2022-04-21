Amid the brutal war in Eastern Europe, which is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, the United States has continued to provide military assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression. Speaking at a regular press briefing, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki informed that the US has sent five planes to war-torn Ukraine with military supplies and that more weapon deliveries are on the way. She went on to say that the flights arrived a few days ago and another half-dozen planes with military equipment would be shipped soon.

According to the CBS News report, the US, which has aided Ukraine in its struggle against Russian troops since the outset, recently approved $800 million in security aid which includes Howitzer artillery systems, 40,000 artillery rounds, armoured personnel vehicles, and other armaments. Earlier on Tuesday, April 19, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby stated that Ukraine has received a contingent of new fighter aircraft and spare components to bolster its air fleet capabilities. However, Kirby noted that since the conflict began on February 24, the US has yet not delivered a whole combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Ukraine denies receiving MiG-29 fighter jets from the US

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ukraine denied international media claims that it received MiG-29 fighter jets from the US to fight the Russian Air Force. Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Kyiv has not received new airplanes from its foreign partners. "Ukraine has in fact received spare parts for the overhaul and repair of aircraft. This has allowed us to bring more aircraft to a combat-ready status,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Last month, President Joe Biden refused to allow Ukraine to purchase Polish MiG-29 fighter jets based at a US airbase in Germany, citing concerns that the sale might escalate Russian aggression.

Ukraine received nearly 50 military aircraft from various countries: Russia

Last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that around 50 transport military planes with weapons from various countries landed in Ukraine since the beginning of this year. "In the first one and a half months of 2022, almost 50 military transport planes from various countries landed in Ukraine: from the US, the UK, Canada, Poland and Lithuania," Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, claimed, as per the TASS news agency. She also presented extensive details on arms and equipment deliveries to Ukraine from various countries, claiming that these data suggest how the West really envisioned the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Image: AP/Pixabay