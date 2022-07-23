US Concerned About China Possibly Declaring 'no-fly Zone' Over Taiwan Amid Pelosi's Visit

China could declare a 'no-fly zone' over Taiwan, intensifying contention revolving around US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Speaking to CNN under anonymity, a Washington official on Saturday voiced concern over China's "military response" rhetoric over the American lawmaker's visit to Taipei.

Raising potential threat concerns, he added China could also fly warcraft, infringing Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), triggering Taipei's response. However, he fell short of predicting what would happen if the incident took place. Although, this is not the first time Beijing will breach Taiwan's self-declared airspace. Over 100 such incursions took place in the past six months, with nearly 56 attempts in a day in May.

The developments come after Beijing categorically warned the US against Pelosi's potential visit to deepen diplomatic ties with Taiwan, a step that China said will violate Washington's commitment to the three communique under One-China Policy. For the unversed, One-China Policy is a diplomatic acknowledgment of Taiwan being part of the Chinese mainland. Although, the US does not endorse the policy, and has publicly admitted complete support to Taipei in case of a Chinese attack.

Notably, Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was first reported by Financial Times on July 19 but has not been confirmed by her office yet. Noting the threats, US President Joe Biden has also advised against the trip over bitter fallout with China regarding its stance on the Russian war in Ukraine.

China warns of 'military action' if US lawmaker visits Taiwan

Irate China on Friday said it would take decisive measures if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, during a presser, warned of "military action", asserting that the US must face "consequences" if the American lawmaker visited Taipei, effectively defying the One China Policy. "The US must not arrange for Speaker Pelosi to visit the Taiwan region and must stop official interactions with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and follow through on the US commitment of not supporting Taiwan independence,” Zhao said. The Chinese official added that Beijing will be provoked to take "resolute measures" to hinder Pelosi's visit, adding that Washington "must assume full responsibility for any ensuing consequences."

While China previously condemned the US delegation visiting Taiwan, the proposed visit of the top American lawmaker has irked Beijing to unprecedented levels. China said the visit largely violated "sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoked instability in the region." This will be the first US Speaker-level visit in 25 years from Washington.