US Confirms Two Ukrainian Missiles Caused Sinking Of Russia's 'Moskva' In Black Sea

The United States has confirmed that the now-sunken Russian warship ‘Moskva’ was struck by at least two Ukrainian Neptune missiles. According to the Washington Post, a senior US defence official confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian forces led to the sinking of Russia’s key warship after Moscow claimed that the ship had been on fire. Ukrainian forces had admitted that they attacked the vessel in the Black Sea.

US’ confirmation of Ukraine shooting down Moskva came as the Russian Defence Ministry said it would escalate attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv including strikes on decision-making headquarters in the city. Russia said it would take such measures in retaliation for the attacks mounted on its own assets. Meanwhile, on Friday, attacks were reported outside Kyiv as the Russian forces claimed in a statement that they had attacked a weapons factory.

Media reports have also stated that Russia is preparing for fresh attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. As Ukrainian armed forces noted that Russian forces are focused on “regrouping” for a battle in eastern Ukraine, officials have reportedly said that it could be the bloodiest fighting yet as the conflict has now moved to more open fields after seven weeks of the war.

Why taking down Moskva might impact Russia?

In the 52 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, the sinking of Moskva is one of the major wins for the Ukrainian side. The Moskva was believed to be the biggest Russian warship damaged by enemy fire since 1941. It was a major asset to the Russian army even when German dive bombers crippled the Soviet battleship, Marat, in Kronshtadt harbour, according to military analysts, stated ABC News.

Further, we know that naval vessels are designed to survive attacks as much as possible. The sinking of the Moskva, which was also Russia’s Black sea fleet’s flagship vessel, is being considered a coup for Ukrainian morale while also being a symbolic blow to Russia. As per reports, even though Russia losing Moskva is largely significant, it still remains uncertain what impact it would have on Russian military aggression if any. It is to note here that Ukraine also lost its own flagship in port earlier in the conflict.

