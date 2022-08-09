US Court Issues Warrant Allowing Officials To Seize Russian Oligarch's Jet Worth $90 Mn

A US court on Monday issued a warrant allowing Federal officials to seize a private airplane belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch. The jet, Airbus A319-100, is valued at roughly $90 million and is currently stationed at Kazakhstan airport, The Associated Press reported. This comes after Skoch reportedly violated the sanctions imposed on him in the wake of the Russian war in Ukraine, although he was on the US list of banned officials in April 2018, after Moscow annexed Crimea.

According to CNN, Skoch used US dollars to pay registration payments worth $113,180 and $284,459 to Aruban authorities. The payments were allegedly passed through the US banking system without license amid sanctions imposed on Skoch in the wake of the Russian war.

A member of the Russian State Duma, Skoch is a billionaire who made a fortune through stakes in the metal and mining industry. According to Forbes, his net value is estimated at about $6.6 billion. He was sanctioned in 2018 over alleged relations with groups committing organised crime when he was the deputy of the Russian Federation's State Duma.

The warrant to seize the Airbus was authorised by US District Judge Robert Lehrburger in New York. It came after feds launched a month-long pursuit of Russian oligarchs and their blocked properties, the AP report mentioned, quoting US Attorney Damian Williams. The federal agents tabled a pages-long affidavit comprehensively outlining the illegal ownership of the Airbus, i.e. through shell companies, by Skoch. Further, the document revealed that the companies were tied to Skoch's romantic partner. “Once again U.S. law enforcement has demonstrated that international shell games will not suffice to hide the fruits of corruption and money laundering,” the Director of a task force pursuing the assets of Russian oligarchs, Andrew C. Adams said, as quoted by AP.

Sanctions against Skoch tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The US Treasury Department tightened sanctions against Skoch and launched efforts to break the financial pillars of the Russian Federation by seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs and businessmen. As of now, the US federal officials are looking at confiscating Skoch's 324 feet superyacht worth $156 million named Madame Gu. Apart from the plane and the yacht, Skoch also owns a helicopter, and a villa at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seychelles, to seize which, the prosecutors have to prove he violated sanctions to pay the insurance.

The latest seizure of luxury items belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch comes after US Federal officials in June confiscated two aircraft owned by Roman Abramovich- former owner of Chelsea FC. The massive planes cost $400 million, as per reports.

(Image: AP)