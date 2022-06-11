US Defence Secretary Austin Says Russia 'undermining Rules-based International Order'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on June 10 called on the international community to join the efforts in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and oppose the Kremlin’s attempts "to undermine rules-based international order". Speaking on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue, International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 19th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Austin underscored the global security implications of Russia’s war and military assertiveness in the region as it continues to dismantle the rules-based international order.

“Russia's invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all, is what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbours,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. "It's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in,” he added.

International rules-based order 'must not be weakened': US Defence Secy

US Secretary of Defense emphasised that America and its allies do not seek confrontation or conflict, and neither seek a new Cold War, an Asian NATO, or a region split into hostile blocs. Although, he maintained that the international rules-based order “must not be weakened.”

"These challenges demand shared responsibility and common action, and we must all reaffirm our common commitment to uphold international law, defend global norms and oppose unilateral changes to the status quo," the US Defense Secretary said. At the annual defence and security forum in the Indo-Pacific region, Austin reiterated that the nuclear-capable powers carry big responsibilities. “And so we’ll do our part to manage these tensions responsibly, to prevent conflict, and to pursue peace and prosperity,” he said.

Austin likened Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to "oppressors trampling the rules that protect us all," as he hinted at Russia's President Vladimir Putin. He reaffirmed that the future of the Indo-Pacific will be written not by any one country but by all the regional allies, taking an aim at Moscow's staunch ally China. "Let me be clear," Austin, in a hardened tone stressed, "We remain firmly committed to our longstanding one-China policy—guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances." But the Indo-Pacific, he added, "is our priority theatre of operations."

"Today, the Indo-Pacific is at the heart of American grand strategy. Indo-Pacific countries shouldn’t face political intimidation, economic coercion, or harassment by maritime militias," he said, adding, "So the US Department of Defense [DoD] will maintain active presence across the Indo-Pacific."

Earlier yesterday (June 10), China blatantly threatened that it will “not hesitate to start a war” and “smash to smithereens” any Taiwan independence efforts fostered by the United States. China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe warned Austin in the first face-to-face talks, “If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost."