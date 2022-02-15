As tensions between Russia and Ukraine have slipped into a "critical juncture," the US Secretary of Defense and Pentagon chief Llyod Austin is set to travel to Europe in a last-ditch effort to deter the aggressive behaviour of Moscow. The top US defence diplomat will depart for this transatlantic trip today (February 15) to meet senior military government leaders in Belgium, Poland and Lithuania, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby informed during a press briefing on Monday.

"In Belgium, Secretary Austin will meet with Allied defense ministers and NATO leaders to discuss Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine, reiterate the US commitment to Article 5, and continue the Alliance's progress on deterrence and defense while ensuring the Alliance is prepared to face tomorrow's challenges," Kirby said.

"In Poland, he will meet with Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, and Minister of National Defence of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak to enhance bilateral cooperation in security and deepen the Polish-American partnership, which is vital to addressing today's current threats and challenges," he added.

The Pentagon chief will also meet with the US and Polish troops stationed at Powidz Air Base in order to inspect and observe the "culture and condition" of the US' rotational presence there, Kirby informed. Austin will also meet President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and Prime of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte. On the sidelines, the Pentagon chief will also meet his Lithuanian counterpart to affirm US' stand with the European nation, "working together to strengthen the Lithuania armed forces and continuing to stand shoulder to shoulder against threats and adversaries to advance shared interests and values."

.@PentagonPresSec: .@SecDef will be departing tomorrow on an overseas trip to meet with senior government and military leaders in Belgium, Poland, and Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/gZ2XFUthQn — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 15, 2022

US vows to respond 'decisively' against Russian aggression

Meanwhile, the US has been involved in several rounds of talks with European allies in a bid to quell Russian aggression. Last weekend, US President Joe Biden discussed the security situation in Donbas with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. During an hour-long call, Zelensky also told Biden that POTUS' visit to Kyiv would be “crucial for stabilising the situation” and “will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation.”

Biden, on the other hand, affirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to an official release by the White House, Biden made it clear that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” along with its allies and partners to any military aggression by Russia. Biden and Zelensky agreed on continuing diplomatic efforts and “deterrence” in response to Russia amassing its troops on borders near Ukraine.

The developments come as Moscow has increased military build-up along the Ukraine-Russia border. With nearly 1,30,000 Russian troops amassed in the Donbas region, the West has intensified its warning of the potential invasion threat of Kyiv "any time now." However, Russia has continued to rebuff claims, saying that the troop movement is a part of routine army deployment "in Russian territory."

(Image: AP)