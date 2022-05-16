US Embassy In Ukraine's Kyiv Will Resume Operations 'very Soon': Secretary Antony Blinken

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage on with no signs of ending, the United States affirmed it will reopen its embassy in Ukraine "very soon." The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while he was addressing a press conference in Germany's Berlin on Sunday. Blinken informed that several US diplomats returned to Ukraine's national capital, Kyiv, last week. He further reiterated that the Joe Biden administration is adopting all precautionary measures to resume the US embassy in Kyiv "very soon."

"American diplomats have returned to Ukraine after several weeks of working out of Poland. We’re re-opening our Embassy in Kyiv – we’re taking all necessary precautions, but that work is underway – and we will resume operations very soon," Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State further mentioned that despite the US embassy's absence in war-torn Ukraine, the department has been working significantly to coordinate and consult with Ukrainian partners. Notably, the United States had closed its embassy in February this year, citing the safety and security of its diplomats and staff working in Kyiv. Initially, the diplomats were evacuated to Poland. However, they were flown back to America following Russia's brutal war on Ukraine. Recently, US President Joe Biden nominated Bridget Brink to serve as the next ambassador to Ukraine.

Canada and France to resume embassy operations in Kyiv soon

Blinken, in his address, further stressed, "She’s an outstanding veteran diplomat. We hope the Senate will move quickly to confirm her, just as we hope Congress will move quickly to pass the $40 billion supplemental funding bill to ensure that our ability to provide assistance to Ukraine is not interrupted." It is pertinent to mention here that a few other countries like Canada and France announced the resumption of their embassy in Ukraine's capital. When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the war-ravaged country last week, he echoed the same and said, "Canada will resume its embassy in Kyiv very soon". Like the US, the Canadian embassy had suspended its operation earlier in February this year after the military aggression by Russian troops escalated in Ukraine. The exact date of resuming the embassy in Kyiv was also not announced by Paris.