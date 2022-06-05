US Envoy Bridget Brink Visits Ukraine's Borodyanka To Assess Atrocities By Russian Forces

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over 100 days, the United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink on Saturday accompanied Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on a visit to Borodyanka, one of the towns outside Kyiv where invading Russian forces perpetrated horrendous atrocities. Taking to Twitter, the US envoy said, “Borodyanka has suffered horribly.” She asserted that witnessing atrocities committed by Russia, "including families killed in their own homes, only strengthens her resolve to do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice."

Borodyanka has suffered horribly. Bearing witness to atrocities committed in Russia’s brutal war, including families killed in their own homes, only strengthens my resolve to do everything we can to hold the perpetrators of these awful crimes to account. pic.twitter.com/vPQ7AzKzPc — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) June 4, 2022

Furthermore, while visiting the Kyiv suburb of Borodyanka, which was under attack during the early days of the Russian invasion, the US Ambassador to Ukraine stated the US will support an international war crimes investigation. According to a tweet from the Embassy of the US in Kyiv, “Those responsible for war crimes - including direct perpetrators and those who ordered them - must face justice.”

It also added, “The United States supports international investigations to ensure accountability for atrocities committed in Ukraine.”

Those responsible for war crimes - including direct perpetrators and those who ordered them - must face justice. In addition to our direct support to @GP_Ukraine, the United States supports international investigations to ensure accountability for atrocities committed in Ukraine. https://t.co/ELBEUUon8b — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) June 4, 2022

US has become "a true leader in Ukraine's international support": Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the US assistance, saying that the nation has become "a true leader in Ukraine's international support." Zelenskyy noted that both Ukrainians, as well as Americans, are aware of the perils of tyranny in a video message to the United States Conference of Mayors on Friday. He went on to say that the globe has experienced numerous tyrannies in various eras and under various flags.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy added, “All such tyrannies are united by the fact that they despise the rights and freedoms of ordinary people”. He also claimed, “Tyrants do not recognise the rights and freedoms of local government. And it is usually the free people in the cities which still choose freedom that put an end to the history of tyrants.” To put an end to this, he claimed that tyrants must be refused access to the free world. He further described Russian soldiers as "ruthless," accusing them of killing a significant number of civilians and damaging residential property in his nation.

Moreover, Zelenskyy revealed that Russian shelling has damaged over 113 churches across the nation, only days after admitting that 200 historic sites had been destroyed. On Saturday, Zelenskyy stated that among the dozens of destroyed churches were ones that had resisted Nazis during WWII and those built after the Soviet Union's breakup.

(Image: Twitter/ @USAmbKyiv/ AP)