US, EU Impose Sanctions On Russia After Recognition Of DPR & LPR Breakaway Regions

Barely minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on Moscow. In a statement released after Putin's announcement, the Biden administration called it a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments and reiterated imposing economic sanctions on Moscow. In a statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States has anticipated a move like this from Russia and added the country is already ready to respond to the move.

"President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," read the statement. "The Departments of State and Treasury will have additional details shortly. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments," added the statement. "We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine," according to the statement.

Apart from the United States, the European Union’s top officials say the bloc will impose similar sanctions against those involved in Russia’s recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has reacted sharply to the recent decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin of recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Taking to the microblogging site, she said that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk region is a blatant violation of international law. She added that the EU and its partners will react with unity. "The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Putin held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz and stated that he will be signing a decree recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision. It is pertinent to mention here that Putin decided on the matter of recognition despite West's repetitive warnings and speculations that Moscow could use as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. According to the United States, Russian troops assembled on frontiers of Ukraine and POTUS Joe Biden even announced that Mr Putin has already decided to harm his neighbouring country, Ukraine. Yet, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avert war.

It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers, resulting in frequent sporadic clashes.

