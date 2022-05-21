US Expected To Keep 100,000 Troops In Europe To Counter Russian Threats, Officials Claim

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate for over 80 days now, the United States is expected to keep nearly 100,000 soldiers in Europe as Russia may intensify its aggression and threaten Sweden and Finland or North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies, US officials reported. Further, the number of US soldiers might rise momentarily if NATO conducts more military exercises in the area, and if the security situation changes, they added.

As per a CNN report, to help NATO and counter Russian threats, the US expanded its force deployment in Europe from around 60,000 soldiers to around 100,000 troops presently following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of US troops have been sent to NATO's Response Force, which was formed for the first time in NATO history earlier this spring.

Furthermore, the proposals were being discussed after NATO's military chiefs met in Brussels on Thursday, according to the officials. The military chiefs will provide their suggestions to NATO defence ministers meeting in June, and NATO leaders, including US President Joe Biden, would meet in Madrid at the end of the month.

Additional US troops deployed in Europe on temporary rotations

Thousands of additional US troops were deployed in Europe on temporary rotations and more military assets were sent to the Eastern flank to assist eight new NATO battlegroups. Moreover, the US and NATO partners have delivered billions of dollars in military aid to war-torn Ukraine, CNN reported.

The Pentagon recently announced replacement soldiers for those temporary rotations, indicating that the US presence will continue to expand for some time. On May 13, the Pentagon stated that some 10,500 US Army men would be sent to Europe in the next weeks and months to replace forces already stationed there.

US announces additional security tranche worth $100 million for Kyiv

As the Russian war in Ukraine sees no immediate cessation, the US Department of Defence (DoD) on Thursday announced an additional security tranche worth $100 million for Kyiv. The authorisation came under the 10th Presidential Drawdown of equipment from US DoD inventories, the Pentagon said in a statement. The package is tailored to meet critical supplies that Kyiv needs to deter burgeoning Russian aggression in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)