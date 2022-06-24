US Intelligence Claims Russian Navy Instructed To Lay Mines At Ukraine's Black Sea Ports

A recently declassified US intelligence report revealed that the Russian Navy has been instructed to mine the ports of Odesa and Ochakiv as part of a blockade of Ukrainian grain shipments. It also stated that the Russian Navy has already mined the Dnieper River -- the longest river in Ukraine and Belarus. According to satellite photographs released by US officials, the second-largest grain facility in Ukraine, located close to Mykolaiv, was damaged by Russian missile attacks earlier in June.

In addition, storage tanks for sunflower oil were also attacked in Mykolaiv on June 22. This came at a time when the suspension of food exports is posing a threat of global famine. Meanwhile, Russia has refuted accusations that it planted mines around Black Sea ports and has shifted the blame to Kyiv, asserting that Ukraine has mined its own ports. According to US intelligence, Russia has been laying a coordinated plan to cut off the stretch of the coastline that is still under Ukrainian control.

Russia's actions have stopped maritime trade in Black Sea ports: US

Further, a US official claimed that the intelligence has concrete evidence suggesting the Russian Black Sea fleet has been given orders to effectively blockade the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Ochakiv. "We can confirm that despite Russia’s public claims that it is not mining the north-western Black Sea, Russia actually is deploying mines in the Black Sea near Ochakiv. We also have an indication that Russian forces previously mined the Dnieper River," the US official claimed, The Guardian reported. The official further noted that It is difficult to overlook the consequences of Russia's actions, which have stopped maritime trade in the northern third of the Black Sea and made the area unsafe for passage.

UK Foreign Secretary Truss accuses Russia of 'weaponising hunger'

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia of "weaponising hunger" amid its ongoing war with Ukraine. "Putin is weaponising hunger. He is using food security as a callous tool of war. Talked about steps to get grain out of Ukraine with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu [sic]," Truss tweeted on Thursday during her visit to Ankara. She further stated that food should never be used as a weapon of war, but that is what being seen in Ukraine. "Britain will leave no stone unturned in trying to resolve this alongside allies and partners like Turkey. We are working closely together to help all those suffering from Vladimir Putin's appalling war," the UK Foreign Secretary said in a video message.

Image: AP