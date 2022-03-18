US Intelligence Provided To Ukraine 'making Difference' In Fight Against Russia: Pentagon

Claiming that the United States has provided Ukraine with intelligence support, the Pentagon on Thursday stated that the US intelligence has made a difference in Ukraine's fight against Russia. As stated by the US Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie during a hearing, he said that the intelligence US has been sharing supported the Ukrainian government in making a difference.

As per Sputnik, Moultrie while speaking at the hearing of the House Armed Services Committee on “defense intelligence to support warfighters and policy makers” on Thursday, said, "I would say that the intelligence we are sharing and the work that we are doing to support the Ukrainian government is making a difference. It's accurate, timely, and actionable." He also added that Ukraine is pleased with the support extended by the United States in the war situation.

Notably, the hearing included many relevant speakers including General Paul Nakasone, Director of the National Security Agency, Chief of the Central Security Service, & Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, and Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Chairman of the committee, Washington Rep. Adam Smith at the hearing also cited multiple international security threats including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further to highlight the importance of a well-prepared intelligence community.

Russia claims to advance 10kms in Donbas region

Meanwhile, this came on the same day when the Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov asserted that the Russian forces have advanced 10 kilometres in the Donbas and further seized two more settlements continuing their successful offensive.

Adding more to it, he also claimed that the Russian forces have destroyed 182 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 134 multiple rocket launchers, 523 field artillery guns and mortars, and 1,182 special military vehicles since the beginning of their military operations.

It's been over 3 weeks Russia launched its aggressive military actions in Ukraine after "requests" from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protecting them from intensifying attacks from the Ukrainian troops.

Image: Twitter/@USD_INTELSEC/AP