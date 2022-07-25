US Preparing 'Plan B' To Transport Grain From Ukraine Despite Odessa Port Attack

A day after the Russian missile hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the United States said it has started working on "Plan B" to get grain exports out of the war-torn country. While speaking to CNN, US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power, said the plan includes road, rail and river in order to transport the Ukrainian grain more swiftly.

"Plan B involves road and rail and river and sending in barges and adjusting the rail systems so that they're better aligned with those in Europe so that the exports can move out more quickly," Power said.

My reaction from the Horn of Africa on Putin’s grotesque attack on the port of Odessa pic.twitter.com/u55eMKglKU — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 23, 2022

According to Power, the Biden administration has started working on a plan as it could not afford to trust Russian President Vladimir Putin again. Further, she claimed approximately 20 million metric tonnes of wheat and corn were still trapped at the port. Power maintained she, despite a major attack on the Odessa port within 24 hours of the deal, hoped Putin would somehow stick to the agreement. Besides, John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, also denounced the attack and termed the development "deeply concerning". He recalled his earlier statement where he foreshadowed Russia's ill-intention despite the finalisation of the deal.

"Unfortunately, I mean, what we saw yesterday is indicative of Russian behaviour in the past, where they commit to things and then of course don't follow through," Kirby told America-based television- MSNBC. However, when asked about the details of the damage, he declined to comment on the issue. "It's not clear exactly what the damage was," he said.

UN Chief also denounces Odessa attack & appeals to Russia to comply with agreements

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, also "unequivocally" condemned the reported strikes in the port of Odesa. He noted that the products which are transported to other parts of the world are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. "Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative", Guterres said in a statement published by his spokesperson.

Image: AP/Twitter/@PowerUSAID