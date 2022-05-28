US President Biden Mistakenly Says North Korea 'joined US Sanctions Against Russia'

US President Joe Biden mistakenly claimed on Friday that nuclear-capable North Korea has "stood with the US" against Russia and America’s coordinated sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime. In his commencement address to graduates at the Naval Academy, Biden appeared to make a gaffe as he implied that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has sided with the US against Russia after it launched a brutal invasion of Ukraine. Biden’s remark confused his spectators.

“Did anybody think, when I called for sanctions against Russia, in addition to NATO, did Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries would stand up and support those sanctions?' Biden asked the more than 1,200 midshipmen in the class of 2022.

It was an honor to speak at the United States Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony. To the class of 2022: Our nation is placing in you great trust and faith. But this great academy has prepared you to face every challenge and overcome any obstacle. You are ready. pic.twitter.com/mEqD9tlTAb — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2022

The US President also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to wipe out Ukraine's culture. “Not only is he trying to take over Ukraine but he's really trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people - attacking schools, nurseries, hospitals, museums, with no other purpose,” said Biden. The President of the United States slammed “direct assault on fundamental tenets of rule-based international order” by Russia. He also awkwardly whispered: "I'm your commander-in-chief."

North Korea voted against UN resolution condemning Russia war

North Korea is among the four countries that voted against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s war. Other countries that did not support the motion are Belarus, Eritrea and Syria. Cuba, Nicaragua and China abstained from voting. A North Korean spokesperson had blamed Washington for provoking Russia shortly after Putin ordered the special military operation.

“The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the US and the West, which enforce themselves in high-handedness and abuse of power against other countries," the spokesperson told North Korea’s state-affiliated agencies. North Korea also refused to hold denuclearisation talks, rejecting offers made repeatedly by the Biden administration. “We are prepared for anything North Korea does,” Biden told reporters. “I'm not concerned if that's what you're asking,” he continued when asked a question about North Korea.

US President Joe Biden had earlier similarly made a gaffe during his State of the Union speech when he incorrectly referred to Ukrainians as "Iranians." ''Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,'' Biden said as his Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to mouth 'Ukrainian.'