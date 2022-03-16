US, Russia Make First High-level Contact Ever Since Onset Of Ukraine War

In a significant development, the United States and Russia have established their first high-level contact ever since the onset of the Ukraine invasion. On March 16, Wednesday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

During the telephonic exchange, Sullivan laid out the US’ commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia as well as supporting the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said in a statement. Washington also underlined that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and warned of implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, to reiterate the United States’ firm and clear opposition to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Sullivan clearly laid out the United States’ commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia, to support the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, in continued full coordination with our Allies and partners," the statement by White House read.

It further added, "Mr. Sullivan told General Patrushev that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns. Mr. Sullivan also warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."

US action against Russia

The United States, earlier on February 28, cut off the Russian Central Bank and sanctioned state investment fund, in retaliation for Ukraine's invasion. To target the 'main artery' of the Russian economy, Biden ordered a ban on Russian energy imports to the United States and announced that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia, banning imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds from the country.

Earlier, the US and its allies had announced the removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT. Restrictions on the Russian Central Bank target its access to more than $600 billion (Rs 45,419.70 crore) in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. The sanctions took the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

Meanwhile, Biden is expected to meet North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and European leaders in Brussels on March 24. More hard-hitting sanctions and crackdowns against the Putin-led regime are expected as a result of the meeting.