US Sanctions French, EU And Taiwanese Military Suppliers & 'enablers' Of Russia's War

The US on Monday announced that it was imposing sanctions on the global non-Russian firms that have allegedly been supplying Russia with military equipment as it continues to wage its war on Ukraine. The firms included mostly Western entities, including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals, as well as Taiwanese microelectronic component purchasers. The US labelled these companies as the "financial facilitators or enablers of Russia's military supply chain," according to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) release.

Armenia-based affiliate of Milandr, Milur Electronics LLC (Milur Electronics), was also initiated for the purpose of placing orders from foreign factories mainly Russian. The firm produced the integrated microchips, and conducted overseas sales. Milur Electronics has been used as a Milandr front company as a means to conduct Milandr’s business with foreign partners. US treasury additionally designated the General Director of both Milandr and Milur Electronics, Russian national Mikhail Ilyich Pavlyuk (Pavlyuk).

“Businesses worldwide are advised to do their due diligence in order to avoid being targeted for sanctions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. US “will continue to crack down on Russia’s attempts to evade international sanctions to fund its war machine," he furthermore said.

Technology of West supporting Russian military-industrial complex

United States accused what it described the transnational network procuring technology that supported the Russian military-industrial complex. OFAC also sanctioned the global network of financial facilitators, enablers, and others associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites whose fortunes are intertwined with the West. Overall, the US designated 14 individuals and 28 entities and identified eight aircraft as blocked property. “The United States will continue to expose and disrupt the Kremlin’s military supply chains and deny Russia the equipment and technology it needs to wage its illegal war against Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.

“Today’s actions demonstrate Treasury’s steadfast commitment to targeting people around the world aiding Putin’s war effort and the crony elites who bankroll his regime. Together with our broad coalition of partners, we will continue to use our sanctions and export controls to weaken Russia’s military on the battlefield and cut into the revenue Putin is using to fund his brutal invasion.”

Monday's restrictive measures on Russia comes after US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, and Deputy Director of National Intelligence Morgan Muir met with top officials representing ministries of finance and other government agencies from 33 countries. The officials discussed the effects of international sanctions and export controls on Russia’s military-industrial complex and critical defence supply chains. They also issues a joint alert that highlighted that Russia’s defence industry is exceedingly reliant on imported microelectronics.