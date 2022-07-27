Chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith, who recently had a visit to Ukraine, said the next few weeks are crucial for the war-torn nation to take the seized territories from the Russian aggressor. Speaking to Politico, Smith noted Ukraine desperately needs long-range weapons such as tactical missiles and strike drones to change the waves of warfare. According to him, the battle would be tough for Ukraine if it extends till winter and added it would provide an edge to Russian soldiers. Explaining his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, he said, "Help them now as much as possible. The next three to six weeks are crucial."

Further, he said Ukraine wants to reach the peace deal which has been stuck in limbo for more than three months but added it also wants all its seized territories back-- a demand that PresidentZelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba reiterated on several occasions, including the recently concluded G7 summit. He said it is necessary to negotiate with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as thousands of civilians were killed since the brutal war started in February this year. He believes the Ukrainian army needs the HIMARS missile system in order to deter Russian aggression.

"The HIMARS systems with their range of 30 to 50 kilometres are really helpful. We’ve seen the impact already just in the last month. But if they had a longer range, it’d be tougher for the Russians to hide their stuff," Smith told RFE/RL during his visit to the Ukrainian national capital on Saturday. Notably, as of now, the Biden administration has supplied at least 12 HIMRAS to Kyiv--- nearly 38 less than what Kyiv has demanded since the onset of the war. Last week, the Pentagon announced it would send at least four such missile systems to Ukraine.

US announces additional $270 million in security aid to Ukraine

Besides, on Friday, the White House announced an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium-range rocket systems and tactical drones. In the newly sanctioned military aid, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby said the Biden administration will send High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine.

He further stated that the fresh military aid includes some 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and additional ammunition for the HIMARS. "The president has been clear that we’re going to continue to support the government of Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," Kirby said. However, he clarified that the administration will not send long-range weapons which have the potential to enter Russian territory-- thus rejecting the desperate demand of the Ukrainian army. He said that the sanctioning of long-range weapons means instigating a broader war with Moscow.

Image: President of Ukraine