US Says It Has 'never Been At War' With Russia, Vows To Continue Security Aid To Ukraine

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the United States will continue to provide security assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine. While speaking at a press briefing, the White House official said that the United States is not at war with Russia, but it will not step back from helping Kyiv in this war.

When the White House official was questioned about the government's response to Russia's previous warnings for helping Ukraine, she said, "Russia is making the only proactive moves."

"The United States is not now, nor has it been, at war with Russia. This is responding to what we’ve heard from Russia this past 24 hours." She further added, saying that the United States has "been doing exactly what President Biden told President Putin we would do, one year ago," helping Ukraine face Russian aggression.

She further said that America will "continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, alongside our allies and partners." While responding to a question about whether the US would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, she responded by saying that she did not "have any new security assistance packages to speak of."

This development comes amid the reports that United States is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Kyiv. The need for a ground-based air defence system was raised by the embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sometime earlier. Ukraine is in need of advanced air defence systems as Russian forces are continuously attacking the power infrastructure of Ukraine, leaving millions of people without electricity.

What is the Patriot missile system?

Known as America's top-tier surface-to-air guided missile system, the MIM-104 Patriot is a system that is manufactured by Virginia-based Raytheon Technologies. It is known for targeting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as manned and unmanned aircraft that was first deployed in the 1980s. The Patriot battery consists of at least eight launchers that can hold up to four missile interceptors each and has a ground radar that can detect and track the target, a computer, and power generation equipment.

Image: AP/ Representative