On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kubela before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine's security and reiterate the United States' support for the former Soviet state. The United States has helped the war-torn country ever since Russia started its military aggression in Ukraine by providing military aid and imposing harsh sanctions against the Russian Federation. Recently, POTUS Joe Biden announced $33 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Blinken stated that before the NATO Foreign Ministerial, he met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the security and economic help that Ukraine requires to defend itself against Russia's military offensive. He further stated that their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. Blinken will be in Germany and France this week. He will also attend EU ministerial talks to discuss how to respond to Russia's war in Ukraine and how to maintain economic stability.

Met with FM @DmytroKuleba before today’s @NATO Foreign Ministerial to discuss the security and economic assistance Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked war. Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains steadfast and enduring. pic.twitter.com/I3QZgwpNPg — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 15, 2022

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also shared a Tweet stating that in Berlin, he had the opportunity to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He further said that Ukraine is receiving more weapons and other supplies. He claimed that they promised to collaborate closely so that Ukrainian food exports can reach African and Asian consumers. He went on to say that he is grateful to Secretary Blinken and the United States for their consistent support and leadership.

Met @SecBlinken in Berlin. More weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine. We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the U.S. for their leadership and unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/E3oru9jfIJ — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 15, 2022

The two leaders are in Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers meeting, which has been scheduled to assess the situation in Ukraine on the ground and coordinate efforts to provide Ukraine with the humanitarian aid and weapons it requires to defend itself against Russia. Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries, after meeting in Germany on Saturday, urged Russia to lift its embargo on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, allowing the crucial grain, fertilizer and other agricultural items to be exported.

Blinken talks about Sweden and Finland's NATO membership

Blinken and the NATO foreign ministers also talked about Finland and Sweden's determination to join NATO immediately. Both Finland and Sweden have applied to join the transatlantic security alliance. Blinken stated that should Sweden or Finland choose to formally apply to NATO, the United States will firmly back them, according to media reports.

