US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy, Reaffirms US Assistance

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan met with embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed his nation's support for Ukraine. According to a Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson released from the White House on Friday, "Besides Zelenskyy, Sullivan met with Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others in Kyiv today to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Further, the statement noted that a $400 million security support package has also been revealed by Sullivan, which comprises the refurbishing of T-72 tanks, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), and HAWK surface-to-air missiles for ultimate shipment to Ukraine. Additionally, he reiterated the ongoing economic and humanitarian aid programs as well as joint measures with allies to hold Russia responsible for its aggression.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Jake Sullivan for US assistance

In addition to this, the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the US President’s Advisor for the assistance in helping his nation through this trying period when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As per a statement from the Ukrainian President's office, the parties talked about bolstering Kyiv's ability to protect vital infrastructure, providing more financial and humanitarian assistance, tightening sanctions against the aggressor Russian Federation, and boosting international support for Ukraine as they defend and liberate their country's territory from occupiers.

As the Russian invasion approached its ninth month, the Biden administration has chosen to increase its support for Kyiv by announcing on October 28 that it will be delivering the war-torn nation an additional $275 million in aid to help improve Ukraine's defenses.

As per Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, the package will include more than 2.75 million rounds of small arms ammunition, more than 1,300 shoulder-mounted multifunctional assault weapons, 500 precision-guided artillery rounds, 2,000 155mm howitzer rounds, 155 tactical Humvee vehicles, as well as HIMARS rocket system ammunition.

In addition to this, the New York Post reported that this delivery, unlike the 23 others that the US has previously given, will also include military satellite communication antennas that will communicate with Ukrainian soldiers in the event when Russian forces would target civilian facilities and infrastructure.

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden allegedly lost his temper after telling Zelenskyy that he had just approved another $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine during a telephonic conversation. The event unfolded as Zelenskyy began listing all the additional assistance he required but was unable to obtain from the US government, according to an NBC report. The US President lost control of his temper and raised his voice at his Ukrainian counterpart, telling him that the US government and its citizens have been extremely kind and are working very hard to aid Ukraine. Zelenskyy was even advised by Biden to express a bit more gratitude to the US.

(Image: AP)