US Seeks To Strike 'right Balance' By Sending Soviet-era Weapons To War-torn Ukraine

As the battle between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify with no sign of a peace agreement from either side, the crisis is slowly taking a new direction. The US Defense Department has decided to help Ukraine to maintain the "right balance" by supplying Soviet-era weapons along with the Western model's arms to the war-hit Ukraine. On Saturday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated during a press briefing that we want to make sure that the right balance is maintained in this war, and the Ukrainian armed forces must get the systems to which they are accustomed, as well as the systems they need.

"We want to make sure that the right balance is maintained here, and they (the Armed Forces, ed.) get the systems to which they are accustomed, as well as the systems they need, the use of which does not reduce their combat readiness on the ground," Kirby stated.

US seeks to strike 'right balance' by sending Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine

According to a Pentagon spokesperson, the war in Ukraine is becoming increasingly artillery-centric, with modernised weapons being sent to Ukraine, and a significant amount of time is being invested in training the Ukrainian soldiers to use the said weapons, which will result in the withdrawal of soldiers from the battlefield. He recalled the initial days of the war when Western partners delivered Soviet weapons to Ukraine that the Ukrainian military was familiar with. "There is still a need for that... I mean, they still use these systems," he said.

On the other hand, Russia-backed troops have finally gained full control over the city of Severodonetsk after a two-month-long fight. Notably, this was the last place in the region that was under Ukraine's hold. A day ago, Ukrainian troops were asked to pull back from the remaining foothold of Severodonetsk after they showed a decisive defence against Russian troops for nearly two months. Despite the fact that Russia has taken control of the region, Ukraine claims that the Kremlin has paid a high price for this victory. While the fighting in Ukraine's eastern region continues to rage,

Russia Ukraine war: Over 34,000 Russian troops killed by Ukrainian forces since Feb 24: Kyiv

Meanwhile, a report has emerged that the Ukrainian armed forces have managed to eliminate over 34000 Russian troops eliminated since the onset of the conflict. In its daily update, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that the defenders have killed as many as 34,850 Russian soldiers since February 24. In addition to this, the defenders also destroyed 1,532 tanks and 3,659 armoured vehicles and over 7--artillery systems belonging to Russian invaders.

