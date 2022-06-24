US Senate Committee Advances Resolution To Designate Russia A 'state Sponsor Of Terrorism'

US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, on Friday, adopted a measure that would direct the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate the Russian Federation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. The bill was initiated last month by Republican senator Jim Risch amidst the Kremlin’s “unprovoked and illegal war” on Ukraine. As per the US law, the proposal would require approval of both the houses of the American parliament, before making it to the Oval Office for final signatures.

If passed, it would put Russia into the same category as Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea. It would directly allow Washington to slap all kinds of trade embargoes on Moscow, whose economy has already been hit hard by Western sanctions. Earlier in the day, Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the committee, told an audience that Russia’s actions make it a “bully” and a state sponsor of terrorism because it invaded a country that was smaller in size, population and military capability.

Earlier in May, US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced a Senate resolution affirming that the US Senate views the actions of the government of the Russian Federation, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, as sponsoring acts of terrorism. “Putin is a thug, and a bully, and he will continue being an increasing threat to Europe and the world unless he is stopped,” Graham said advocating for his proposal and added, “If there is anybody who embodies terrorism, and totalitarianism and tyranny, it’s Putin.” Notably, the resolution came at the request of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led administration.

US announces $450 million in aid to Ukraine

This comes as the United States announced that it will send another $450 million military aid to Ukraine in addition to several additional medium-range rocket systems in its latest bid to bolster the war-hit country’s resistance against Russians. The Biden administration has bankrolled millions of dollars in defence and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while also slapping unprecedented sanctions on Russia and its top leaders.

Notably, the latest package announced on Thursday encompasses not only funds and artillery rocket systems but also tactical vehicles that are used to tow away howitzers.

(Image: AP)