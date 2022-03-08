Calling it a 'flat out lie', the United States has dismissed Russia's claim that Moscow is aiming to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could begin from there. Responding to the remarks made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Price stated that Russia's special 'military operation' is instigating a war in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv does not want a war. The remarks from Price comes as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 13th day on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Price posted Lavrov's statement issued by the Russian embassy in the UK.

This is a flat out lie. Russia’s special military operation is instigating a war in Ukraine. Ukraine does not want a war. #StopTheLies pic.twitter.com/h31pWIJB7S — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 8, 2022

Earlier, Lavrov claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trying to create a major split between Russia and NATO, Sputnik reported. According to the Russian Minister, Zelenskyy has been upset since NATO denied intervening in the conflict. He went on to say that Zelenskyy believes NATO will be able to end the crisis.

On March 3, the Russian foreign minister stated unequivocally that the military actions in Ukraine will not cease. Lavrov, during an interview with Russian and international media, said that the criteria for reaching a peace agreement seems to be "well-known" and would also be considered by Russia, which would include talks with Ukraine.

US' sanctions on Putin's government

Meanwhile, Russian troops have been firing hundreds of missiles and artillery shells at the major cities and other targets around Ukraine. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, complete penalties on Russia's national debt, as well as total blockades on two major Russian financial institutions, have been imposed, by the Biden administration. Further, the US also issued new sanctions on Putin's government and its partner Belarus.

(Image: AP)