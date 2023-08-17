US State Of Florida Sends Weapons Seized From Criminals To Ukraine

Police in Miami have dispatched a package of arms to Ukraine consisting of weapons seized from the criminals for Ukraine's military to fend off the Russian aggression. The ammunition was either confiscated from the high-profile criminals or taken back from the city’s residents, the Ukrainian law enforcement officials informed, according to reports. The handover of the weapons took place in the Ukrainian city of Irpin in Kyiv on Tuesday. The event was attended by Gennady Fedoryuk, deputy head of the Ukraine National Police, and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

“Weapons seized from criminals on the streets could be used as instruments of crime. At the same time, these weapons transferred to our units will become another tool for maintaining order and security,” Fedoryuk said, according to the Russian state affiliated outlet RT. He thanked Miami for assistance.

1,50,000 rounds of ammunition donated to Ukraine

Ukraine’s National Police shared the images of the ceremony on their handle on Telegram. There were at least two tables piled with handguns, revolvers, and several automatic weapons during the event. While the deputy head of the National Police did not specify the exact number of arms that were delivered, the Irpin city council said that there was a total of 102 small arms pieces and 150,000 rounds of ammunition. Not all the guns were seized from the criminals, some were taken back from the residents for donation to Ukraine.

Weapons were handed in a ceremony. Credit: Ukraine's National Police / Telegram

Last year, the then-Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell had launched a campaign to buy back the guns named ‘Guns 4 Ukraine.' He encouraged the residents of Miami to hand their guns to the police for a reward of $50 to $200 each. “The Miami police added confiscated pistols and submachine guns to the ones they bought,” the city council noted in the statement.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $200 million tranche in security assistance for Kyiv. In an official announcement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Today we [US] are announcing the next package of security assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people." Blinken stressed that the aid, valued at $200 million and 'is being executed from previously authorised Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment'.