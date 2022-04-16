US Thinks Russia-Ukraine War May Last Till End Of 2022: Antony Blinken To EU Allies

The US believes that there is no short-term end to the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict can last through the end of 2022, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the European allies, two European officials revealed to CNN. As per the report, many officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity averred that it was hard to predict exactly how long the war would go. The war started on February 24 following several weeks of tensions at the border.

Officials have also said that there are no indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate goals have changed and it is unlikely that the Kremlin leader would pursue diplomatic means unless there is a military threat, the report stated.

Earlier on Thursday, National security adviser Jake Sullivan had also said that the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is likely to be “protracted” and will go on “for months or even longer”. Additionally, some Congress members and their aides have discretely levelled the Russia-Ukraine war to the Korean war which lasted for three years, stated the media outlet.

Two other European officials, who spoke to CNN, stated that they believed the fighting in eastern Ukraine could last for at least four to six months and then result in a stalemate. It is to note here that Russian forces are now reported to regroup in eastern regions of Ukraine to launch a fresh, more decisive offensive against Ukrainian armed forces.

A senior US State Department official said that Blinken has “discussed with his counterparts our concern that the conflict could be protracted, but all of his engagements have revolved around how best to bring it to a halt as quickly as possible." It is to note that the United States has pledged unwavering support to Ukraine with most recently Washington dismissing Russia's threats over Washington delivering weapons to Ukraine.

US reacts sharply to Russia's warning on supporting Ukraine

“Nothing will dissuade” United States President Joe Biden’s administration from unwavering support for Ukraine, said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. When asked about the impact of a diplomatic cable from Russia warning the US not to continue arming Ukraine, Price told CNN that Russians have conveyed some things in the private and in public but “nothing” will deviate the US from the chosen “strategy” amid Russia-Ukraine war.

“The Russians have said some things privately, they have said some things publicly; nothing will dissuade us from the strategy that we've embarked on,” Price said while noting that he is “not in a position to confirm any private diplomatic correspondence.”

Image: AP