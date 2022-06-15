US To Convene Third Rammstein Format Meeting On Russia-Ukraine War In Brussels On June 15

On June 15, the United States will host the next Rammstein format meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war in Brussels. The Summit of defence chiefs from around the world will be chaired by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Austin announced his trip to Belgium on June 4 to host the next in-person Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

Finally, I'll go to Brussels, Belgium 🇧🇪 to host the next in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Defense leaders from literally all over the world will be there to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion. (5/6) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 4, 2022

The meeting of defence ministers from Western-aligned countries intends to establish new strategies and actions to support Ukraine in combating ongoing Russian offensives. Ukraine recently requested extra heavy artillery supplies in order to boost its capabilities. To solve this insufficiency, participants at the Rammstein format Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting are expected to raise their promises to supply more heavy artillery weapons.

Russia currently has the edge with the weapon systems, which is worsened by ammunition shortages on the Ukrainian side. Ukraine estimates that 200 extra casualties are incurred each day as a result of the current weapons capability deficit. While several NATO states were initially hesitant to supply heavy artillery, the alliance is now mostly on board.

Considering the number of weapons required, delivering adequate arms to Ukraine to establish parity with Russia will take time and will only be viable in the medium to long term. If Ukraine can match Russian artillery capabilities, its ability to fight Russian soldiers will undoubtedly improve dramatically. With its total military capability advantage shrinking, Russia is expected to step up offensive operations in an attempt to accomplish significant gains before weaponry deliveries have a big impact on ongoing operations.

The Rammstein farmat meetings

It is worth noting that during the second Contact Group meeting in mid-May, 20 nations announced fresh security aid packages for Ukraine, including the transfer of crucial artillery equipment and ammunition. On April 26, international leaders convened for the first time to discuss the ongoing Ukraine situation.

On May 23, the United States hosted the second meeting of the International Defense Advisory Group in Germany. Over 40 heads of defence agencies from around the world attended the event. The second Rammstein format summit of world leaders took place after the US Congress and Senate passed a bill allocating $40 billion to Ukraine in the US budget.

(Image: AP)