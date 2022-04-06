US Warns India, China Of 'significant & Long-term' Consequences Of Alignment With Russia

The United States warned India not to align with Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continued on the 42nd day. The Director of the White House National Economic Council, Brian Deese, in a statement, said that the consequences of a "more explicit strategic alignment” with Moscow would be “significant and long-term".

"In certain areas, the US has been disappointed by decisions taken by both China and India over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine," he was quoted by a foreign media house as saying. The statement comes a few weeks after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to New Delhi. Right before that, he had visited Beijing.

Even back then, Washington DC had reacted by saying that the country was not looking to "change" India's relationship with Russia. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price had, however, made it clear that the country expects the international community, including India and China, to 'use the leverage of their relations' to speak in unison against the unjustified assault on Ukraine.

India condemns Bucha killing in UNSC

As far as India is concerned, the PM Modi-led country has so far kept a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At the UNSC meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war, India on Tuesday condemned in the strongest of words the Bucha killings. Addressing the member states, India's permanent representative TS Tirumurthi called for an in-depth interrogation of the happenings in Bucha, the pictures and visuals of which have been circulated throughout the world and invoked condemnation from all corners.