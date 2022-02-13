US White House Claims Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Imminent; 'could Start Any Day'

Amid the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Biden administration has warned of the possible imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US already asked the Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately stating that Russia might invade Ukraine any day on Friday. As per the reports of AP, US officials familiar with the situation, suggest that Russia is eyeing Wednesday as a possible target day. The White House indicated that an invasion might begin with aerial bombing, making escape impossible and putting civilians in danger.

President Biden has stated that the US military will not intervene in the Ukraine conflict, but he has vowed that the US will impose severe economic sanctions on Russia in coordination with international allies. The White House claims that if Russia goes forward with action, it would pay "swift penalties," while the Kremlin has slammed the US for its hysteria over Ukraine and rejected any preparations to invade.

3,000 additional US troops to Poland to reassure allies

The Pentagon has added 3,000 additional US troops to Poland to reassure allies, heightening the atmosphere of panic, according to AP. The authorities suggest that a small number of officials may remain in Kyiv, but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine's far west, near the Polish border, so the US may maintain a diplomatic presence in the country. Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, encouraged all Americans in Ukraine to evacuate, warning that they should not expect the US military to rescue them if air and rail transit is disrupted as a result of a Russian invasion.

White House stated that President Joe Biden informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would result in widespread human suffering and that the West was dedicated to dialogue to resolve the problem on Saturday. Biden administration official stated that Russia may decide to take military action anyway.

'Uncertain whether Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically'

He also stated that Biden reiterated the United States' thoughts on how to improve European security while simultaneously addressing some of Russia's security concerns. The official also said that Biden believes that it remains uncertain whether Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically. The official stated that the US does not have complete visibility into Putin's decision-making process.

(Inputs from ANI)