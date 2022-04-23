USAID Approves $131mn Investment To Counter Impact Of Russian War On Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to stage a sturdy resistance against invading Russian troops, US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Friday announced an investment of $131 million in a bid to counter the impact of the war. The funding is also expected to help Ukrainians to strengthen their resilience, democracy, economy, and healthcare systems against the "unprovoked" Russian onslaught, USAID said in a statement. The aid package is also aimed to reaffirm the agency's ongoing investment in Ukraine's development priorities while meeting urgent needs created by war.

The financing will ensure Ukraine emerges from the step backward in the decades of progress made in its democracy. In addition, it will also allow Kyiv to beef up efforts to pull out the people of Ukraine from the expediting humanitarian crisis stemming from the Russian full-blown invasion.

"With these funds, USAID will help address the horrific impact of the ongoing war on civilians, the private sector, government institutions, and civil society. This funding will also enable USAID to continue helping the Ukrainian government combat corruption; build defenses against cyberattacks, disinformation, and other tools of Kremlin aggression; sustain democratic reforms; strengthen the healthcare system, and foster economic growth that benefits Ukrainians."

NEW: I met with Ukraine Prime Minister @Denys_Shmyhal today to discuss US aid to Ukraine. @USAID is announcing an additional $131M in development assistance funds—bringing this week’s contributions from the US to Ukraine to more than $1.1 billion. More: https://t.co/WQdIeoNJSA pic.twitter.com/VeK1Oh5Hv9 — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) April 22, 2022

US becomes largest bilateral donor to Ukraine amid Russian war

In regard to providing assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian war, the United States has emerged as the largest bilateral donor of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. So far Washington has provided worth $8.2 billion in aid to Kyiv, as per Kiel Institute for the World Economy's Ukraine Support Tracker. The $131 million investment comes atop the aforementioned donation. Just for comparison, the European Union states combined have extended $3.14 billion, apart from two separate financings from European Investment Bank and other EU institutions.

Biden began his packages to Ukraine on March 11, when he signed off on an emergency spending of $13.6 billion. Half the money was approved by US Congress, which included $3.65 billion for weapons transfer and sales, according to political scientist Jessica Trisko Darden, as quoted by The Conversation. Subsequently, Biden announced a plethora of packages amounting to $200 million for military assistance, two $800 million tranches for security packages and military aid, and a $500 million in direct economic assistance.

“This is money the government can help users to stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine,” US President Joe Biden had said while announcing the last economic package.

Today, the United States is announcing that we intend to provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.



This brings our total economic support for Ukraine to $1 billion in the past two months. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2022

The new assistance tranche was signed after in-person discussions with Ukraine Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal at the White House. The package has been tailored to meet the needs of Ukrainian defenders amid intensified fighting in eastern and southern regions, a US Defence official told CNN. The first batch of the package has already reached Ukraine earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy thanked his American counterpart saying that the "help is needed today more than ever." The assistance will "save the lives of Ukrainian defenders...and bring Ukraine closer to restoring peace."

(Image: AP)