Venezuelan President Maduro Reaffirms Support For Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He claimed that the West is intending to encircle Russia "militarily and strategically." As per the reports of AP News, during his discussion with his cabinet, Maduro spent almost half an hour discussing the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Maduro further stated that President Putin condemned the United Nations Security Council that the West seek to surround Russia, pointing all NATO armaments at it in order to attack and destroy it when the conditions are right. He satirically asked, "What does the world expect of President Putin if he sits on his hands and does nothing to protect his people?" He further stated that Venezuela declared its complete backing for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'Russian president's diplomacy was always present'

Maduro also stressed that the Russian president's diplomacy was always present at all stages of the crisis, but that the extreme right that won the governments of Ukraine has never been interested in resolving disputes via discussion, and has never respected Russia, according to Small Cap News. He also stated that they preferred to join the aggression plans against Russia, which is what is happening there right now. The comments came a month after Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone about bilateral cooperation amid speculation about a Russian force deployment to Venezuela. Last week, Maduro promised strong military cooperation with Russia, following high-level conversations with officials

His words of support came as foreign leaders blasted after Putin recognised Donbas' independence in eastern Ukraine as well as his decision to send soldiers there. The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have all issued strong economic sanctions against Putin, with the threat of more if he continues, according to AP News.

Venezuela has become increasingly isolated

In the meanwhile, Venezuela has become increasingly isolated as a result of economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, which accuse Maduro of weakening democratic institutions in order to stay in power. It's also been through major economic and political upheavals.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP