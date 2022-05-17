Viktor Orban Accuses EU Of Power Abuse, Questions Practicality Of Russian Sanctions

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, stated on May 16 that the European Union is misusing its power by imposing an alien culture and philosophy on the country. According to him, Brussels is also limiting the powers of individual EU members. He further slammed Western sanctions against Russia, claiming that they only operate in principle.

“However, we still do not let migrants in, we do not give permission for gender ideologies and we do not accept economic measures that would destroy Hungarian families,” Orban claimed.

He further added, "Different sanctions, Europe believes, can bring Russia to its knees. This is theoretically possible, and many 'paper' politicians have put out some theoretical evidence, but an effective continental blockade does not spring to mind no matter how hard I try. However, I witnessed the failure of those who pioneered it.”

His statements came after the country's parliament re-elected him as prime minister on May 16. The European Commission has already thanked Orban, with its head Ursula von der Leyen expressing hope that the bloc's "extraordinary difficulties" can be addressed collaboratively.

Viktor Orban re-elected as PM

For the fifth time in his political career, Orban will lead Hungary's government. The Hungarian prime minister is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, and he is well-known for his anti-immigrant stance and support for traditional Christian values. The Hungarian Prime Minister appeared to put an end to the possibility of a pivot away from Moscow after his landslide election victory last month by naming two allies with ties to Russia to top positions in his next government.

Orban re-appointed Peter Szijjarto as foreign minister and appointed entrepreneur Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky as defence minister, the government announced on Facebook on May 12. Szijjarto, an Orban confidante, received the Order of Friendship award from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is now sanctioned by the European Union, last year in Moscow. Szalay-Bobrovniczky has a stake in a joint venture with Russia's largest rail car manufacturer in a town north of Budapest.

