Vladimir Putin Declares Victory In Luhansk As City Of Lysychansk Falls To Russian Soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, as he congratulated the Russian and Luhansk military on the "liberation of the entire territory of the Luhansk People's Republic," TASS reported. Putin held a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu wherein he pledged to reward all Russian and Luhansk territory servicemen who achieved the victory in the operation. Russia's military units of the "Centre" and the Southern grouping of Lisichansk must pause their combat capabilities, Putin emphasised. The "West" and "East" groups, meanwhile, continue their actions according to the plan, he iterated.

Russia's MoD declares military operation as 'complete' in Luhansk

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed Putin about Russian troops taking control of Luhansk which runs along the neighboring Donetsk province that makes up Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbass region where war has been ongoing for over eight years. Shoigu declared the military operation as "complete" on Sunday, notifying Russia's president that the troops have overrun the city of Lysychansk, the last bastion of Ukrainian stronghold.



The military units “that took part in active hostilities and achieved success, victory” in Luhansk, “should rest, increase their combat capabilities," Putin declared. “Based on your daily reports, I know that there are many such brave and professional soldiers, in a good way daring warriors, in the Russian army, enough. And they should all be awarded the appropriate state awards,” Putin said. He is expected to sign a decree conferring the titles of Hero of Russia on Alexander Lapin and Esedullah Abachev.



The operation was launched in the Luhansk People's Republic on June 19 by the invading Russian forces, and ended on July 3 under the command of Russian army officer Alexander Lapin and the Second Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR.



In just two weeks, the Russian soldiers captured 25 regions, the largest being Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Zolote, Gorskoe and Volcheyarovka. The assault caused 5,469 military casualties on the Ukrainian side. Ukraine's forces lost 196 tanks and armored vehicles (another 39 were abandoned in Lysychansk), 166 guns and mortars, 97 multiple rocket launchers, 216 vehicles and six long-range anti-aircraft missile systems. As the Ukrainian military asked its forces to pull out from Lysychansk, Putin ordered Russian troops to advance their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine.

