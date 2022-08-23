Vladimir Putin Issues First Remarks After Aide's Daughter Killed In 'vile' Car Bomb Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally broken the silence on the killing of his key aide Russian ultranationalist Alexander Dugin’s daughter, Darya Dugina who was a political commentator. On Saturday, Dugina was reportedly killed in a car bomb attack near Moscow and Russia blamed Ukraine for the incident. However, Kyiv has categorically denied any involvement in the killing of Putin's ally’s daughter but warned Ukrainians to brace for a potential 'cynical' strike from Moscow. However, in the first public remarks since the attack, Putin offered condolences to the family and decried the “vile” and “cruel crime” that took Dugina’s life.

The statement published by Kremlin’s official channel on Telegram said, “A vile, cruel crime cut short the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart – kind, loving, sympathetic and open.”

"A journalist, scientist, philosopher, war correspondent, she honestly served the people, the Fatherland, she proved by deed what it means to be a patriot of Russia”, it added.

Dugina’s father called for Russia’s win in the wake of her death

Meanwhile, Dugin also made his first public remarks following his daughter’s murder saying that she was killed in an explosion “in front of my eyes” while “returning from the Tradition festival near Moscow”. One of Putin’s closest aides also known as ‘Putin’s brain’, Dugin made the statement about her daughter through his friend Konstantin Malofeev's Telegram channel.

"She was a beautiful Orthodox girl, a patriot, a military correspondent, an expert on central channels, and a philosopher. Her speeches and reporting have always been profound, grounded and restrained. She never called for violence and war," he continued.

"She was a rising star at the beginning of her journey. The enemies of Russia meanly, stealthily killed her”, Dugin said while calling for Russia’s victory against Ukraine in the wake of her death. He said, “But we, our people, cannot be broken even by such unbearable blows," his statement read. "Our hearts yearn for more than just revenge or retribution. It's too small, not the Russian way. We only need our Victory. My daughter laid her maiden life on her altar. So win, please!"

Image: ANI/AP