Vladimir Putin May Face Arrest If He Attends BRICS Summit In South Africa: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin may face arrest if he attends the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit in South Africa in August. According to a report from UK-based online media outlet The Independent which relies on sources within the South African government, authorities say they would be obligated to detain Putin if he participates in the meeting, as a warrant for his arrest was issued in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC). A special commission set up by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the warrant has reportedly concluded that the country would have "no option" but to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country.

In other news, the White House has announced that the Russian military has suffered 100,000 casualties, including deaths and injuries, in the last five months as it continues its invasion of Ukraine. This has led to the conclusion that Putin's "winter offensive" in the Donbas has failed. According to US intelligence estimates, more than 20,000 deaths are included in this figure.

Here is what you need to know about ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is an international tribunal established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. It is the world's first permanent international criminal court, and its jurisdiction covers crimes committed on or after July 1, 2002.

The ICC is based in The Hague, Netherlands, and is a court of last resort, meaning that it only prosecutes cases when national authorities are unwilling or unable to do so themselves. Its cases are heard by judges from around the world, and its proceedings are conducted in both English and French.

The ICC has the authority to investigate and prosecute individuals, including heads of state, government officials, and military commanders, who are accused of committing the most serious crimes of concern to the international community. Its investigations are initiated by the prosecutor's office, which reviews information from a variety of sources, including governments, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations. Once an investigation is opened, the prosecutor's office can issue arrest warrants and bring individuals before the court to face trial. The ICC has the power to impose fines, order reparations, and impose prison sentences of up to life imprisonment.