Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine and several rounds of talks between both sides, with Turkey being the latest, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that an attack from Kremlin forces in the east is looming. It may be noted that right after holding dialogues in Istanbul and with Russia committing to withdraw forces from the foreign land, Zelenskyy had said that he will not believe Vladimir Putin's intentions until he sees developments for himself.

At the latest, the Ukrainian President said in a televised address, "Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state. They can use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs. But we are preparing for their actions. We will respond. We will be even more active in the international arena. We will be even more active in the information field."

UK Defence Ministry also warns against Russian attack from East Ukraine

The United Kingdom Defence Ministry seconded President Zelenskyy's notion and said that 'at least some forces will be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in Donbas'.

In an intelligence report prepared on April 8, the UK Defence Ministry said, "Many of these (Russian) forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum."

Ukraine snubs Russia's claim over Mariupol port

A top Ukrainian official has rejected Russian claims that it has taken control of the port in Mariupol and over 1,000 Ukrainian troops surrendered in the besieged south-eastern port city. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for the 50th day, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Vadym Denysenko denied any information on the mass surrender highlighting that Mariupol still hasn’t fallen. Mariupol has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in the ongoing war with experts suggesting its fall into Putin’s hand could lead him to establish a direct land corridor between Crimea and mainland Russia.

“According to official data of (Ukraine’s) Defence Ministry and the General Staff, we haven’t heard anything like that,” Denysenko told Current Time TV Channel. “Moreover, I will say ... that the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today.”

