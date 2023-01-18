Vladimir Putin Says Russia's Victory In Ukraine Is 'guaranteed'

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on national television during a visit to a weapons factory in St. Petersburg, where he stated confidently that "victory is assured". He is in the city to mark the 80th anniversary of Soviet forces breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad. Reports from the Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, claimed that Putin could announce a second mobilisation, however, these reports were denied by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that there was no truth to rumours of changes to the war effort such as a general mobilisation.

Vladimir Putin said Russia's actions in Ukraine were aimed at ending a long-standing conflict in the eastern regions. He added that Russia has been attempting to negotiate a resolution to the war in the Donbas region, where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting against Ukrainian forces since 2014. According to Putin, large-scale combat operations with heavy weapons, artillery, tanks and aircraft have been ongoing in the Donbas region since 2014.

Putin says invasion was necessary to end violence in the region

He explained that Russia's actions in the area, as part of the so-called "special military operation", are an effort to end the conflict. He emphasised that the goal of the operation is to protect the people living in the region. He also mentioned in his speech that Russia had tried to negotiate a peaceful settlement before taking military action, but claimed that Moscow was deceived and misled.

According to Putin, Ukraine's east is a part of Russia's historic territory and Moscow had an obligation to protect Russian speakers there after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. He said that sending troops into Ukraine in February was necessary to protect Russian speakers and carry out the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. He made these statements during a meeting with veterans in St. Petersburg where he was visiting to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Red Army breaking the Nazi siege of the city in 1943.

Differences between Eastern and Western Ukraine

Why did Putin talk about eastern Ukraine? To understand this, one needs to take a quick glance at the differences between Eastern and Western Ukraine. Eastern and western Ukraine are two regions with distinct cultural, historical, economic, and political characteristics. These divisions were well known but it should be flagged that the Russian invasion may have reduced these differences. Most assessments of the differences between these two regions date back to the time before the invasion.

From a historical perspective, Eastern Ukraine, also known as the Donbas region, has traditionally had stronger ties with Russia. This region has a higher proportion of ethnic Russians and Russian speakers, and has been heavily influenced by Russian culture and politics. Western Ukraine, on the other hand, has a stronger connection to Central Europe, with a higher proportion of ethnic Ukrainians and Ukrainian speakers, as well as a history of nationalist movements. This region has been heavily influenced by Polish, Austro-Hungarian, and Soviet rule.

Economically, Eastern Ukraine has traditionally been more industrialised, with a strong focus on heavy industry and mining, while Western Ukraine has had a more agrarian economy. This economic divide has also had a significant impact on the regions’ political and cultural development.Politically, Eastern Ukraine has tended to be more supportive of pro-Russian parties and politicians, while Western Ukraine has had a stronger tradition of nationalism and pro-Western political movements. This political divide has been exacerbated by historical events, such as the Ukrainian Revolution of 2014 and the subsequent conflict in the Donbas region. Culturally, Eastern Ukraine is known for its strong Orthodox Christian traditions, while Western Ukraine has a more predominant Greek Catholic tradition. This cultural divide has also played a role in the political and economic divide between the two regions.

Putin talks about "genocide" against civilian population of Soviet Union

During the speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon the topic of "genocide" against the civilian population of the Soviet Union during World War II. He mentioned that the topic had been discussed during the Nuremberg trials in 1945-1946 and that it was not possible to present all the facts in detail at that time. He also honoured the people who defended and lived in the besieged city of Leningrad during the war, and emphasided the importance of passing on information about their experiences to future generations so that the history is not forgotten.

Putin stated that he fully supports the need to preserve historical memory, specifically in relation to World War II, and that the government will take steps to ensure that similar events do not repeat themselves. He committed to carrying out relevant work to preserve historical memory in all areas, particularly by focusing on educating young people about WWII-related events. He also emphasised the importance of using the memories of veterans as evidence of historical events, as opposed to written records that can be altered. Putin also highlighted the significance of the 80th anniversary of the breaking of the Siege of Leningrad, calling it a great event of historical scale, and noting the large number of civilian casualties during the siege.