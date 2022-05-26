Vladimir Putin Visits Russian Soldiers Who Were Injured In Ukraine, Calls Them 'heroes'

In the midst of the Russian onslaught in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian soldiers who were injured in the "military operation" in Ukraine and called them "heroes." This is Putin's first such visit since he sent Russian troops to Ukraine on February 24. Putin spoke to soldiers at Moscow's Mandryka military hospital while dressed in a white medical coat. Following his meeting with the injured soldiers, Putin told government officials that these are individuals who are putting their health and lives on the line for the benefit of the Donbas' people and children, as well as Russia. He further said that every single one of them is a hero.

When Putin arrived, wounded servicemen dressed in Russian army pyjamas stood stiffly by their cots, answering queries about their families. Putin shook hands with the men while accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Russian President also asked doctors if the injured Russian troops had everything they required, to which the doctors replied that they did. Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow is prepared for a protracted struggle in Ukraine to fulfil the Kremlin's objectives in the pro-Western country. On March 25, Russia announced that 1,351 soldiers were killed and 3,825 were injured in Ukraine. Since then, no report of Russian casualties has come from the Russian side.

Putin also pledged expanded social welfare programs. He further said that pensions for nonworking seniors would be increased by 10% in June, along with the minimum wage. However, analysts suggest that the measures will not prevent a significant loss in real income, according to Daily Mail. He did not mention the rising inflation due to Russia's war in Ukraine, which has pushed up energy and food prices around the world.

The Russian economy has been devastated by Western sanctions

The Russian economy has been devastated by an unprecedented onslaught of Western sanctions imposed in response to Putin's decision to send soldiers into Ukraine on February 24, with consumer prices skyrocketing and international corporations abandoning Russia. VEB, a Russian state development corporation predicts that Russians' real disposable incomes would fall by 7.5% this year, and real wages will fall by roughly 6%. Poverty is expected to climb to 12.6% this year, up from 11.6% in 2021.

Image: @Kremlinpool_RIA/Twitter