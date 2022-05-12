Volodymyr Zelenskyy Avers 'liberating Ukraine Will Be Easier With Help Of Free World'

In a nightly video address on May 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reassured his citizens that liberating Ukraine will be easier with the help of the free world. He went on to say that Ukraine is defending freedom and the right to life for all free nations in the fight against tyranny, which is still a threat to Europe today as it was 80 years ago.

The Ukrainian President's remarks came as the House of Representatives of the United States Congress approved a new and significant package of assistance for Ukraine, totaling nearly $40 billion. The US Senate is expected to hold a second vote soon. President Biden will then sign the decision, and it will go into effect.

He said, "We will liberate our land and people, and with the help of the free world it will be easier to do." "Despite threats people in the cities of Ukraine show their opposition to illegal occupation. We are supported by world community," the Ukrainian President added.

The package approved by the US House of Representatives would also assist regional allies, restock weaponry that the Pentagon has deployed overseas, and pay $5 billion to solve global food shortages created by Ukraine's normally robust crop production being crippled by the war. The new package includes $6 billion for arming and training Ukrainian forces, $8.7 billion for restoring American weapons sent to Ukraine, and $3.9 billion for US soldiers stationed in the region.

There's also $8.8 billion in economic aid for Ukraine, $4 billion to help Ukraine and its allies finance weaponry and equipment acquisitions, and $900 million to help Ukrainian refugees in the United States with housing, schooling, and other needs. In his video speech, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the American people, Congress, and US administration for their support.

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between Russia and Ukraine has reached day 78, with Russia intensifying its offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, a senior European Commission official has stated that Ukraine requires €500 billion to €600 billion in rebuilding funds. According to Politico, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis stated on Wednesday, May 11, that the bloc will distribute a "significant" portion of it.

Valdis Dombrovskis went on to say that the initiative will involve worldwide cooperation as well as cooperation from the European Union. Furthermore, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the UN of failing to find a political solution for Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the war will end for Kyiv only when Russian troops return all occupied territories.

Image: AP