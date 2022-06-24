Volodymyr Zelenskyy Hits Out At Israel Over Refusal To Impose Embargoes On Russia Amid War

During an address to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on June 23, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped up his criticism of Israel's failure to sanction Russia. Four months into Russia's assault on Ukraine, Zelenskyy's address comes amid a new political crisis in Israel, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid set to replace Naftali Bennett as prime minister of the country within days.

Bennett has refrained from criticising Russia's incursion and has emphasised Israel's close relations with Moscow and Kyiv, despite the fact that his administration has not sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's government. Notably, Lapid condemned Russia's actions as a "violation of the world order" a few days after the onset of the invasion on February 24.

According to analysts, Israel's leaders' contrasting rhetoric was planned in order to maintain Israeli neutrality. Zelenksyy, who has family in Israel and has visited the country several times, said in a video presentation to Hebrew University that he has struggled to understand the Jewish state's moderate stance toward Russia.

How can you not help the victims of such aggression? Zelenskyy asks Israel

"How can you not help the victims of such aggression?" Volodymyr Zelenksyy asked, condemning Israel's failure to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He further added, "I don’t how to answer the questions that I always get about how has Israel helped and what else can Israel do. I am grateful to the people of Israel. I am grateful for the sincere and emotional support to the people of Ukraine… but we would like to also get support from your government."

It is pertinent to note that the Israeli government and large humanitarian organisations have dispatched humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine, but no armaments have been delivered. Zelenskyy also recalled Ukraine's historical ties with Israel, a theme he emphasised in a March speech to Israeli parliamentarians. In his speech on June 23, Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir's boyhood house in Kyiv was "five minutes" from his presidential office.

Zelenskyy also reminded Israel of its close relations with Ukraine and further asked, "Why we have this miscommunication, misunderstanding with representatives of the government, I don’t know." So far, Israel has taken a careful diplomatic stance in the Ukraine war, in part to maintain Russian cooperation in Syria, where Israel frequently conducts air strikes with tacit approval from Moscow, which has forces in the country.

Image: AP