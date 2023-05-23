Wagner Group Chief Says Will Withdraw Mercenaries From Entire Contact Line In Ukraine

In a significant development, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the financier of the Wagner Group, has announced that his private military company (PMC) will withdraw from the frontlines along the contact line in Ukraine, starting from June 1. The decision is expected to provide an opening for Ukraine's Armed Forces to launch counteroffensives against Russian-backed separatist groups, as per a report from Ukrainska Pravda.

Prigozhin's statement, made on May 20 against the backdrop of a devastated Bakhmut, claimed that his mercenaries had successfully captured the city after an arduous 224-day siege. He declared that by May 25, the Wagner PMC would conclude their operations in Bakhmut and hand over control to the Russian Ministry of Defence. Importantly, Prigozhin confirmed that his forces would not be present along the entire contact line from June 1 for a period of at least two months.

The implications for Ukrainian counteroffensive

The announcement by Prigozhin has drawn attention from analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), who suggest that the withdrawal of the Wagner Group may result in them missing crucial stages of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive. Given the long duration of their engagement and reported exhaustion, this development could provide a strategic advantage to Ukraine's Armed Forces in their efforts to regain control of the region.

Ukrainian officials have refrained from acknowledging the complete loss of Bakhmut and continue to report ongoing fighting. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed clashes in the area, including unsuccessful ground attacks by Russian forces near Hryhorivka, located northwest of Bakhmut, and south of Ivanivske, directly west of the city. Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has stated that Ukrainian forces currently hold positions in a fortified area west of Bakhmut, with engagements persisting for control of the strategic heights to the north and south.

Analysts note that Russia's focus appears to be on claiming victory in Bakhmut rather than addressing the overall military situation in the region. This raises questions about their preparedness to defend against potential Ukrainian counteroffensives on the weakened flanks of Bakhmut.