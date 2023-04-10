Wagner Group Sought To Purchase Arms From Turkey, Leaked Papers Suggest

Russia's shadowy mercenaries group PMC Wagner, whose fighters are at the frontlines fighting against the Ukrainian military, “sought to purchase arms from Turkey, a NATO ally [Turkey],” Washington Post reported, citing the classified war papers that were leaked online. Some of the Wagner personnel, backed by the Kremlin, “met with Turkish contacts to purchase weapons and equipment from Turkey for Wagner’s efforts in Mali and Ukraine” in early February, the leaked papers purported.

Mali leader Assimi Goïta "had confirmed that Mali could acquire weapons from Turkey on Wagner’s behalf," the American paper revealed on Sunday. It, however, did not elaborate on what exactly the Turkish government demanded in exchange, learnt about Wagner's war efforts or if the negotiations "proved fruitful".

“But the revelation says that a NATO ally may have been assisting Russia in its war on Ukraine could prove explosive, particularly as Turkey has sought to block the addition of Sweden into the ranks of the trans-Atlantic military alliance,” the report read.

Wagner Group, Russian high-profile mercenary group, was founded by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin famously dubbed as "Putin's chef". Its fighters have been accused of committing war crimes, torture and extrajudicial killings, in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique and recently in Ukraine as they fought in the battle of the salt mine city of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Putin planning to replace PMC Wagner?

It was earlier learned that Russia’s Vladimir Putin might be in search of "another private military firm" to take over the shadowy mercenaries paramilitary group 'Wagner' that has been staunchly vocal about the loopholes in the Russian Defence Ministry. In many instances, the group's outspoken founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has lashed out at Russia's top military brasses and the soldiers for trying to siphon off the achievements of his fighters in the neighbouring Ukraine offensive.

UK’s Ministry of Defence, in its Ukraine war intelligence, purported that Russia is “likely seeking to sponsor and develop alternative private military companies [PMC]” in order to replace Prigozhin’s mercenaries group. Wagner's chief, over the last few months, appeared in the recorded videos staunchly bashing the Russian armed forces for alleged "treason". He also publicly derided the Russian forces for the territorial losses of the previously captured territories. In the videos posted on his official press service on Telegram, Prigozhin hailed his fighters for swift advances and gains in the contentious Donbass region.